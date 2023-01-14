Three men ‘commit suicide’ in three dists

Three men have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Narsingdi and Barishal, in four days.

LALMONIRHAT: A young man has allegedly committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Rana Mia, 22, son of Sohidar Rahman, a resident of Telipara Bhatapara Village under Mahendranagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the youth took poison at his home in the morning due to a family dispute with his father.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he died at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Ershadul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

NARSINGDI: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Antar Mia, 16, son of Md Badol Mia, a resident of Paikan Village under Borochapa Union in the upazila. He worked at Dewan Medical Hall at Borochapa Bazaar in the upazila. Besides, Antar was a tenth grader at Borochapa High School.

According to police sources, locals spotted the hanging body of Antar Mia at around 10:30 am when they went to the pharmacy to buy medicine and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police said the reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Monohardi PS OC Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BARISHAL: A man has reportedly committed suicide in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Mondal, 42, a resident of Kuralia Village under Jalla Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the man drank poison in the house at around 8:45pm following a feud with his wife.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him, but he died on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Wazirpur Model PS OC (Investigation) Md Jafar Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.









