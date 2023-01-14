Seven people found dead in five districts

Seven people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Bogura, Naogaon, Cox's Bazar, Pabna and Munshiganj, in four days.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a young woman from a mustard field in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 22, could not be known immediately.

According to police sources, locals saw the blood-stained body of the young woman lying in a mustard field in Katham Beragari area of the upazila at around 12 pm when they went to work there and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.

The body was, later, sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a woman from the Naogaon-Rajshahi highway in Manda Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Nurjahan Begum, 35, wife of Shyamchan Pramanik, a resident of Hatra area under Mohanpur Upazila in Rajshahi District. The deceased's younger sister Shampa Begum said Nurjahan was a mentally-imbalanced woman. Her husband is an expatriate.

However, Nurjahan Begum went out of the house on Wednesday night, but did not return.

Later on, locals spotted the body of the woman lying on the Naogaon-Rajshahi highway in Chhoto Culvert area adjacent to Sabaihat Bus Stand in Manda Upazila at around 3am, and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the deceased's sister Shampa Begum added.

Police primarily assumed that the woman might have been killed in a road accident anytime at night.

However, the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

Manda PS OC Nur-e-Alam Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

COX'S BAZAR: Four people have been found dead in separate incidents in the district on Wednesday.

Police recovered the floating bodies of two persons from the Naf River in Teknaf Upazila of the district in the afternoon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. Police sources said locals spotted the bodies of two persons wrapped in a sack in the Naf River in Jadimura area of Teknaf Upazila at around 3:30 pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the river and sent those to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Teknaf PS OC Md Abdul Halim confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Earlier, police recovered the floating body of a man from the Eidgaon River in Eidgaon Upazila of the district in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahab Uddin, 42, a resident of Purba Gomatali Village under Pokkhali Union in Eidgaon Upazila.

Police sources said Shahab Uddin was a day-labourer by profession. However, he went out of the house on Tuesday night to respond nature's call, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body floating in the river in the area at around 10 am on Wednesday and informed the matter to police. Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Police and locals assumed that he might have drowned in the river.

Eidgaon PS OC Md Golam Kabir confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from a vegetable field in Ramu Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Mir Kashem, 32, son of late Niamat Ali, a resident of Officerchar Char Para Village under Fatekharkul Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group robbers entered the village to rob cattle at early hours. They robbed seven cows at that time. Sensing the presence of the robbers, locals rushed in and chased them. Mir Kashem was among the villagers at that time.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Mir Kashem lying in a vegetable field in the area at around 7am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Villagers and the deceased's family members suspect that he might have been beaten to death by the robbers during the chase at early hours.

Ramu PS OC (Investigation) Arup Kumar Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

Ramu PS OC Anwarul Hossain said the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken after investigation.

PABNA: The body of a rickshaw puller, who remained missing from his house since Friday, was recovered from a ditch in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Ali, 35, son of Imam Ali, a resident of Piarpur Village in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Sumon went out of the house along with his rickshaw on Friday morning, nut did not return. He had been missing since then.

Police sources said locals, later, saw the body of Sumon Ali in a ditch adjacent to his house in Piarpur Village at around 3pm on Wednesday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ishwardi PS OC Aravind Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her bedroom in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Halima Begum, 21, wife of Md Kalam, a resident of Balasur Baniabari Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Halima had a feud with her husband over internal matters.

However, her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

She could have committed suicide although family members of the deceased claimed it as a murder, said police.

Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



