Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:40 PM
Home Countryside

High fuel price forces farmers to pull ladders

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

KAPASIA, GAZIPUR, Jan 13: Farmers in Kapasia Upazila of the district are in trouble with their Boro paddy cultivation due to increased fuel price.  
They are also facing trouble in land preparing because of severe cold.  
The sun did not shine for the last few days. But farmers are pulling ladders to prepare their Boro fields amid cold.
A visit on Sunday morning found such field preparing scene in Belashi Sobhan Master Bari area in the upazila.
Labourers Kamal Hossain and Malek Mia said, "People of the country need to know how we work hard in cultivating crops."
Tractor Driver Iman Hossen said, "I prepared my land at the tractor charge of Tk 1,000 per bigha before. But this year the tractor charge has increased to Tk 2,000 due to the fuel price hike."
Farmers Zakir Hossain and Khorshed Mia said, "We are passing very busy time. Land preparing by buffaloes is easy. The cost is also low. We are getting plough works every day."
Farmer Monir Hossain said, "I have bought two cows. I will prepare my Boro fields by these."
Farmer Saiful Islam said, everyone is trying to prepare their lands by buffaloes or cows.   
Kapasia Upazila Agriculture Officer Sumon Kumar Bashak said, this year it is expected to achieve more than 13 thousand acres of Boro cultivation in Kapasia Upazila.
Many farmers said, the crop cultivation on fallow land has increased in the upazila.


