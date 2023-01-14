Video
Saturday, 14 January, 2023
Home Countryside

Two sisters drown at Galachipa

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, Jan 13: Two cousin sisters drowned in a pond in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Mariam, 7, daughter of Masud Mridha, and Rafia, 4, daughter of Nizam Mridha, residents of Sutabaria Village under Chiknikandi Union in the upazila. They were cousin sisters in relation.
Police and local sources said Mariam and Rafia fell down in a pond nearby the house at noon while their family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the family members rescued them from the pond and took to Chiknikandi Health Service Centre, where the on-duty doctor declared the children dead.


« PreviousNext »

