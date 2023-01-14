

Violet cauliflower gains ground in Joypurhat

A couple of Amed Ali and Azeda of Guchhagram Village of Vadsa Union in Sadar Upazila have cultivated this vegetable item. They are now dreaming of success.

On the occasion of violet cauliflower exhibition, a field day was held on Saturday. It was arranged in the farm of Amed Ali.

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Kysar Iqbal highlighted commercial benefits and quality of violet cauliflower as the chief guest.

They have farmed this cauliflower on 15 decimals of land. Local NGO Jacks Foundation provided technical and financial assistance. Its farming system is like that of cabbage and normal cauliflower.

Amed Ali has already sold this cauliflower of Tk 15,000. He is expecting another sale of Tk 40,000.

Violet cauliflower contains iron, calcium, magnesium, protein and digestive ingredient. It is mostly demanded in Chinese restaurant. Its demand and price are also higher in local bazaars.

That is why growers are showing their interest in cultivating this species, the agriculture official said.

Amed Ali said, he planted 3,000 saplings of that species. So far he has spent Tk 8,000 in his 65-day farm. He sold per piece at Tk 50 firstly. At present per piece is selling at Tk 30.

To check pest attack, pheromone trap is used instead of insecticides.

Jacks Foundation's Agriculture Officer Shahadat Hossain said, violet cauliflower grows well in sandy loam soil.

Jacks Foundation was financially assisted by Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF).

Its Executive Director Md Nurul Amin said, under the coordinated agriculture unit of the PKSF, growers of different high-yielding crops are given technical and financial assistance.

















