Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:40 PM
Five mobile operators to set up network towers at RU

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
RU Correspondent


RAJSHAHI, Jan 13: Five major mobile SIM (subscriber identification module) operating companies will soon set up mobile network towers on the Rajshahi University (RU) campus.
This information was confirmed by Md Zaheed Ali, assistant registrar of the university state office on Monday.
The assistant registrar said, to solve the network problem at RU, the towers of the country's five main mobile operator companies will be installed in different places on the campus. The companies have already started working.
Five network towers of different operating companies will be installed at different points of the campus.
 Four towers of Robi, Airtel, Teletalk, Grameen and Banglalink will be installed. Due to high customer demand, Grameenphone will have to install two additional towers, the official added.
The work of installing the tower between Madar Bux Hall and Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall and next to Rabindranath Tagore Academic Building has started.
The remaining three towers will be placed behind the Begum Rokeya Hall, next to the university medical centre. The remaining one will be placed in the field adjacent to Sheikh Russell School.
Professor Abdus Salam, RU registrar and head of the network problem-solving committee, said, the administration has decided to install mobile towers to solve the campus network problem. The installation of two towers has already started. These two towers will reduce the network problem on the campus.
For a long time, teachers and students of the university have been suffering due to weak network. Daily communication activities were interrupted.


