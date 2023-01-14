Video
Saturday, 14 January, 2023
Countryside

Poor people get winter clothes in three districts

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit poor people in three districts- Jamalpur, Rangamati and Sirajganj, in four days.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Blankets have been distributed in Sarishabari Upazila of the district under the initiative of Dhaka-based 'Jamalpur Samiti'.
These blankets were distributed among underprivileged people on RDM Model Pilot High School Ground in the upazila on Thursday afternoon.
Engineer Saiful Islam Badal presided over the programme where Jamalpur Samiti Organizing Secretary Manjurul Morshed Sohel, BRDB Chairman Shafiqul Islam Khokon, Upazila Juba League President AKM Ashraful Islam, RDM High School Acting Headmaster Rajab Ali, poet and essayist Zakaria Jahangir, Kamrabad Union Awami League General Secretary (GS) Shaheen Mia, and Awami Cultural Forum Joint GS Sajib Hasan Lemon, among others, were also present during the distribution.
The organization's Organizing Secretary Manjurul Morshed Sohel said blankets will be provided to 10,000 poor people in Jamalpur District with their own funds. As a part of this, thousands of blankets were distributed on the first day.
RANGAMATI: Winter clothes were distributed among poor people in Sadar Upazila of the district under the initiative of the district police.
Rangamati Superintendent of Police (SP) Mir Abu Tauhid was present and distributed these winter clothes among about 500 people on Rangamati Kotwali Police Station (PS) premises in the town on Wednesday morning.
Additional SP (ASP) (Administration and Finance) Maruf Ahmed, ASP Zahedul Islam, DIO 1 DSB Abdullahel Baki, DSB Crime Shahnewaz Raju, and Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ariful Islam, among others, were also present at that time.
SIRAJGANJ: Blankets were distributed among helpless people in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
These blankets were distributed among the people at Baradhul Government Primary School under the initiative of IFIC Bank Belkuchi Branch and social worker Mamun Biswas.
Belkuchi PS OC Aslam Hossain, journalist and social activist Mamun Biswas, and IFIC Bank Belkuchi Branch Manager Munjurul Islam, among others, were also present as guests at the programme.


