Nine murdered in six districts

Nine people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Bogura, Gopalganj, Jashore, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Bagerhat, in recent times.

BOGURA: A nine-year old boy, who was injured in a clash in between two families in Sadar Upazila on Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) in the district town on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tahsin, 9, son of Kuddus Fakir, a resident of Godarpara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

According to police and local sources, Taslima Khatun, the deceased's mother, had an extramarital affair with one Aminul Islam of the area. On Tuesday morning, the two families locked into a clash over that matter. At one stage of the fight, Aminul hit the child with a bamboo stick, leaving Tahsin critically injured.

The family members rescued injured Tahsin and took him to the SZRMCH.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries there on Wednesday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Bogura Sharafat Islam confirmed the incident.

A case was filed with Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the ASP added.

GOPALGANJ: Three people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in Kashiani and Kotalipara upazilas of the district in five days.

A woman, who was burnt to injure by her brother-in-law in Kashiani Upazila of the district, succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sufia Begum, 50, wife of Yusuf Ali Molla, a resident of Baghjhapa Village under Sajail Union in Kashiani Upazila of the district.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiani PS Firoz Alam said Yusuf Molla had a long standing land dispute with his brother Liakat Ali Molla, 50.

At around 11am on Tuesday, Liakat Molla set fire on his sister-in-law following the dispute, which left her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed the woman to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to the DMCH as her condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Sufia succumbed to her injuries at the DMCH at around 7:15 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

However, the law enforcers arrested Liakat Molla from Kadamtala area in Dhaka on Tuesday evening and produced him before the court on Wednesday.

Legal action will be taken against the arrested accused, the OC added.

On the other hand, a woman, who was stabbed by some miscreants at her house in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Friday night, succumbed to her injuries at DMCH on Monday morning.

Deceased Lovely Begum, 37, was the wife of Saheb Ali, a resident of Baghjhapa Village in Kashiani Upazila.

According to police and local sources, a group of six people broke open the door of the deceased's house while she was sleeping in her room on Friday night.

Later on, the miscreants stabbed the woman and her son mercilessly, leaving the duo critically injured.

Family members of the deceased then rescued the injured and took them to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to the DMCH for advance treatment.

On Monday morning, the deceased succumbed to her injuries at the DMCH while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

They might have been attacked due to land dispute, said the locals.

Kashiani PS OC Firoz Alam confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a man has been murdered by his nephew in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Porimal Boiragi, a resident of Narayankhana Village under Shuagram Union in the upazila.

However, police arrested the killer.

The arrested man is Ashish Boiragi, 33.

According to local sources, Rajen Boiragi, father of Ashis, had a feud with his brother Porimal Boiragi over the ownership of a piece of land.

On Friday morning, Ashis went to the disputed land for cultivation. At that time, his uncle tried to stop him which led to a quarrel. At one stage of the quarrel, the accused hit his uncle with a stick, leaving him critically injured.

The family members rushed there and took the injured to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Kotalipara PS OC Md Zillur Rahman confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: A fish trader has been gunned down by miscreants in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in front of a tea stall in Damukhali Village of the upazila at around 8 am.

The deceased was identified as Subrata Mondal, 45, a resident of the village.

According to police and local sources, two miscreants pointed a pistol at the head of Subrata Mondal and fired 4 shots at around 8 am. Subrata died on the spot.

After that, the attackers fled from the scene riding by a motorcycle.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Abhaynagar PS OC AKM Shamim Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

CHATTOGRAM: A young man has been shot to death by miscreants in Rangunia Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mujahid, 32, a resident of Sarafbhata area of the upazila.

The incident took place in Fakir Bari area under Sarafbhata Union of the upazila at night.

Six people including Mujahid's elder brother Didar were also injured in the incident.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Chattogram District Police Alauddin Talukder said some miscreants attacked at deceased's house at night. At that time, Mujahid was shot while the miscreants were trying to shoot the deceased's younger brother Didar.

When locals tried to hold the attackers, they stabbed five people and fled the scene.

Later on, the injured were rescued and taken to Rangunia Upazila Health Complex.

After the first treatment there, they were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where Mujahid was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

However, the investigation is going on and the law enforcers are trying to identify those involved in the killing, the ASI added.

COX'S BAZAR: Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in Ukhiya and Sadar upazilas of the district on Saturday.

A Rohingya leader was stabbed to death allegedly by miscreants in Ukhiya Upazila on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rashid, 33, son of late Abdul Hakim, a resident of Camp No. 15 in Jamtoli area in the upazila.

Assistant Commissioner of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Faruk Ahmed said some miscreants struck Rashid with sharp machetes in the Jamtoli camp at around 7:45pm and fled away, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued by locals and taken to nearby SMF Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, additional police were deployed in the area to avert further untoward incident, the APBn official added.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, a young man was stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 24, son of Ansar Ullah, hailed from Maheskhali Upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said a gang of muggers snatched Mizanur's mobile phone away and struck him with sharp machetes in Submarine Station area in the district town at around 11 pm when he was passing through the area driving his easy-bike along with his uncle, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued by locals in a critical condition and taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mizanur Rahman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the muggers to take legal action against them.

Cox's Bazar Sadar PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: A farmer was allegedly stabbed to death by his rivals in Kachua Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mozahar Molla, 55, a resident of Alipur Village under Gajalia Union in Kachua Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Mozahar Molla had a dispute with some others over the ownership of a piece of land in the area for long.

As a sequel to it, his rivals attacked on Mozahar Molla in the morning, and stabbed him with sharp weapons, leaving the man seriously injured.

Locals said at least seven relatives of Mozahar Molla were also injured at that time as they came forward to save him.

Later on, critically injured Mozahar Molla was rescued by locals and rushed to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bagerhat District Police Inspector SM Ashraful Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.











