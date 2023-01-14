Video
20,000 villagers suffer for deplorable road at Santhia

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Jalal Uddin

SANTHIA, PABNA, Jan 13: Most points of the Bongram Haat-Kumirgari link road have turned deplorable in Santhia Upazila of the district.
The link road has turned worse as it was not repaired since its cementing about 20 years back.
According to local sources, about 20,000 people of 10 villages in the upazila have been facing communication sufferings.
According to sources at Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) office in the upazila, about three  kilometre (km) muddy road was cemented 20 years back. It was financed by LGED.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, local dwellers said, due to long gap of repairing, the road has developed carpet lifting and puddles. With separated bricks and sand, the previous muddy surface has been visible.
About 20,000 people of 10 villages including Kumirgari, Biswaspara, Fakirpara, Maddya Para, Padmabila, Mollapara, Doherpara, and Kamardulia are facing communication problem. School and college students, farmers, van and auto-bike drivers are also suffering.
A visit found lifted carpeting in most places of the 3km road with big holes. Vehicles were seen plying taking risk.
Dweller Harunor Rashid Haru of Padmabila Village said, because of the un-repaired road, farmers in this agriculture-oriented area are facing trouble in taking their agri-products to haats and bazaars.  He demanded its repairing.
Auto-bike drivers Joydor Ali and Motaleb Hossain said, they have purchased vehicles at a high cost. But their vehicles are getting damaged on the road. These need repairing frequently, they added.
Head Teacher of Padmabila Government Primary School Shahidul Islam said, they have to communicate on this road; many students of Miapur High School and College, Miapur Dakhil Madrasa, and Bongram Girls' High School use this road. Teachers and students of these institutions are facing untold sufferings, he added.
Member Shahin Khan of Ataikula Union said, he is a resident of this village. He has been tired after demanding repairing of the road.
LGED Upazila Engineer Fazlul Haq said, some roads in the upazila cannot be repaired due to lack of necessary financial allocation.
"Besides, I was not informed about this deplorable road. After inquiry, measures will be taken," the upazila engineer maintained.


