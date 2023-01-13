HC bench assigned for disposing of Holey Artisan case

A High Court (HC) bench led by Justice Shahidul Karim has been assigned to hold the hearing and disposal of the death reference and appeals of the Holey Artisan attack case as its paper book has already been prepared by the office concerned of the court.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez

Siddique on Thursday assigned the HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim for the job.

A paper book, which contains all the case details, trial proceedings, statements, evidence, orders, verdict, and other relevant documents, is necessary for holding the HC hearing and disposing of a death reference or an appeal.

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), if a lower court orders the death penalty, the verdict is to be examined by the HC for confirmation of the punishment.

The HC bench will now fix a date for starting hearing of the death reference and appeals of the Holey Artisan attack case, Supreme Court spokesperson Mohammad Saifur Rahman told reporters.

On July 1, 2016, at least five militants, armed with guns, machetes and grenades, stormed the upscale eatery in the diplomatic zone in Gulshan and held the diners hostage before brutally killing 20 of them, including three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians, and one Indian.

The militants were killed during a rescue operation by army commandos. Two police officials and a chef of the café were also killed during the 12-hour standoff while another injured staff of the café died later.

On November 27, 2019, A Dhaka court sentenced seven militants to death for their involvement in the attack, terming it a disgraceful attack aimed at assassinating the non-communal character of Bangladesh.

The seven death-row convicts are Jahangir Hossain, Aslam Hossain Rash, Hadisur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Abdus Sabur Khan, Shariful Islam Khaled, and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.

The Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal acquitted one accused as it found him not guilty.

