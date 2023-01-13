4 pvt univs admit students ignoring UGC ban

Four private universities are enrolling students ignoring ban imposed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The UGC slapped ban on four private universities due to their failure to shift to permanent campuses within the stipulated time.

The UGC, at a meeting held on January 1, took the decision to impose bans on the four universities, with immediate effect.

The four non compliant universities include: Stamford University Bangladesh, Asa University, Prime Asia University and Victoria University. Asked about the issue, the Registrar of Stamford University, Muhammad Abdul Matin, claimed that Stamford University stopped admitting students following the ban slapped by the UGC.

Prime Asia University authorities said their 'spring session' admission process was on.

Victoria University administration said that they too were enrolling students.

ASA University temporarily stopped enrolling students.

ASA University authorities said that they would start admitting students in February.

ASA University Controller in-charge of Examinations M Waliul Bari, claimed that all admission activities will remain closed until further instructions. UGC guidelines cannot be disobeyed, he said.

In this regard member of the UGC (private university) Prof Dr Biswajit Chand said, all the universities had been informed about the ban on four universities on enrolling students.

"If students are admitted violating the ban, action would be taken against the non-compliant universities," he said.













