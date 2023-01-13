Embezzlement Destiny chair denied bail

The High Court on Thursday rejected a bail petition of Destiny Group Chairman Mohammad Hossain in a case filed over embezzlement of money of the group.

Besides, it has directed for quick disposal of the case, which is now at the stage of recording depositions at a judicial court.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order on Thursday. Lawyer M Sarwar Hossain held the hearing in favour of the petition at the HC bench.

On the other hand, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik stood for the state while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

On July 31, 2012, ACC deputy director Md Mozahar Ali Sardar and Assistant Director Md Towfiqul Islam filed two cases against Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Destiny Tree Plantation Project 2000 chairman at Kalabagan Police Station in Dhaka on charge of embezzlement of money.











