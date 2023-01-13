US sanctions saw drop in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances: HRW

The number of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances has dropped in Bangladesh since the US sanctions against Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its former and current officials for alleged human rights abuses, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) monthly report said.

"Following the US Global Magnitsky human rights sanctions against Bangladesh's RAB and some of its top commanders in December 2021, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances dropped dramatically, indicating that authorities have the ability to bring security force abuses under control," said the report which was released on Thursday.

The report also spoke about the alleged custodial death of indigenous activist Nabayan Chakma Milon, saying the torture and death of Milon sheds light on state abuses in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, without redress.

HRW said the drop showed that authorities have the ability to bring security force abuses under control, but lamented that law enforcement agencies continued to repress opposition activists last year.

However, instead of taking steps toward reform, authorities launched a campaign of threats and intimidation against human rights defenders and families of victims of enforced disappearances, said the report.

The Foreign Ministry reportedly prepared a list of dissidents abroad who are committing 'anti-state' activities, and authorities increasingly targeted relatives of expat dissidents. In September, officers from the Detective Branch arrested the brother of London-based news editor Shamsul Alam Liton after he published an editorial critical of the ruling party and organized protests in Britain against disappearances. The same month, police arrested Abdul Muktadir Manu, the brother of another London-based correspondent for the same newspaper. Nusrat Shahrin Raka, sister of US-based journalist Kanak Sarwar, received bail after nearly six months in detention.

The government also increasingly targeted human rights organizations. A leaked government circular signed on January 25 appeared to show that the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office were tasked in response to the US sanctions with monitoring foreign funding to several human rights organizations, the report said.

"Governments that fail to live up to their legal obligations to protect human rights at home sow the seeds of discontent, instability, and ultimately crisis. Left unchecked, the egregious actions of abusive governments escalate, cementing the belief that corruption, censorship, impunity, and violence are the most effective tools to achieve their aims," said Tirana Hassan, acting executive director of HRW, in the report.









