Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US sanctions saw drop in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances: HRW

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Diplomatic Correspondent

The number of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances has dropped in Bangladesh since the US sanctions against Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its former and current officials for alleged human rights abuses, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) monthly report said.
"Following the US Global Magnitsky human rights sanctions against Bangladesh's RAB and some of its top commanders in December 2021, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances dropped dramatically, indicating that authorities have the ability to bring security force abuses under control," said the report which was released on Thursday.
The report also spoke about the alleged custodial death of indigenous activist Nabayan Chakma Milon, saying the torture and death of Milon sheds light on state abuses in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, without redress.
HRW said the drop     showed that authorities have the ability to bring security force abuses under control, but lamented that law enforcement agencies continued to repress opposition activists last year.
However, instead of taking steps toward reform, authorities launched a campaign of threats and intimidation against human rights defenders and families of victims of enforced disappearances, said the report.
The Foreign Ministry reportedly prepared a list of dissidents abroad who are committing 'anti-state' activities, and authorities increasingly targeted relatives of expat dissidents. In September, officers from the Detective Branch arrested the brother of London-based news editor Shamsul Alam Liton after he published an editorial critical of the ruling party and organized protests in Britain against disappearances. The same month, police arrested Abdul Muktadir Manu, the brother of another London-based correspondent for the same newspaper. Nusrat Shahrin Raka, sister of US-based journalist Kanak Sarwar, received bail after nearly six months in detention.
The government also increasingly targeted human rights organizations. A leaked government circular signed on January 25 appeared to show that the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office were tasked in response to the US sanctions with monitoring foreign funding to several human rights organizations, the report said.
"Governments that fail to live up to their legal obligations to protect human rights at home sow the seeds of discontent, instability, and ultimately crisis. Left unchecked, the egregious actions of abusive governments escalate, cementing the belief that corruption, censorship, impunity, and violence are the most effective tools to achieve their aims," said Tirana Hassan, acting executive director of HRW, in the report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC bench assigned for disposing of Holey Artisan case
4 pvt univs admit students ignoring UGC ban
Embezzlement Destiny chair denied bail
US sanctions saw drop in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances: HRW
Broiler chicken not harmful to health: Zahid
Doctors struggling to provide treatment at the 31-bed Hospital at Kamrangirchar
DCCI to work with DSCC to make Dhaka  smart city
RMG export up despite pandemic, war


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft