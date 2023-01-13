Video
Broiler chicken not harmful to health: Zahid

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

There is no health risk in eating broiler chicken as it contains antibiotic and heavy metal residues far below the maximum tolerable levels in meat, said Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque on Thursday.
Broiler chicken meat, bones and composites mainly contain small amount of two antibiotics (oxytetracycline and
doxycycline) and three heavy metals (arsenic, chromium and lead), which is not unusual and is far below the maximum tolerable level, he said referring to a research report.
He was speaking at a press conference revealing the outcome of the research on whether there are antibiotics, heavy metals and other elements harmful to human health in broiler chicken meat at the secretariat.
He said broiler meat available in supermarkets has lower levels of antibiotics and heavy metals than those in farms and kitchen markets.
Campaigns in various newspapers and social media show that broiler meat contains antibiotics, heavy metals and other harmful substances that are harmful to human health. For these kind of misleading information, a misconception has been created among public about broiler meat leading to less consumption of broiler meat, said Razzaque.
"As a result, the broiler industry faces a great loss which we have seen during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. Consumption of nutritious broiler meat was reduced in the early stages of the disease outbreak," added the minister.    UNB


