DCCI to work with DSCC to make Dhaka  smart city

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Thursday agreed to work with Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) to make Dhaka a smart city.

The assurance was extended to Dhaka South City Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh by the Board of Directors of DCCI led by its President Sameer Sattar.

The DCCI Board of directors had called on the Mayor at Nagar Bhaban.

Sameer Sattar requested the Mayor to introduce automated renewal

process of trade license including online fee payment using integrated payment gateway.

He also proposed for establishment of a DSCC booth at DCCI to provide trade license service.

He also suggested for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the chamber and the city corporation in this regard.

He also drew the Mayor's attention to traffic congestions that affects commuters and damage business hours.

He requested the Mayor to consider issuing trade licenses to young startups who do not have commercial address as they do businesses online or from home.

Mayor Taposh said after implementation of National Payment Gateway, people will be able to pay trade license fees online.

He also proposed that a 7-day camp could be organised at DCCI office to enable especially the DCCI members to avail trade license renewal facilities at the Chamber office.

He agreed to signing an MOU between the two sides.

He said that until June 2022, DSCC earned Tk 879 crore without increasing any tax.

He said that to create business and investment environment, "We will make Dhaka a smart city".

The Mayor said that the City Corporation would take the initiative to establish IT based traffic signal system in the city to curb traffic congestions.











