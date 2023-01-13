RMG export up despite pandemic, war

Bangladesh's export of readymade garment (RMG) products increased despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

According to EPB sources, during July-December of the fiscal year 2022-23, our apparel exports to the European Union (EU) increased by 16.61 per cent to US$11.50 billion which was $9.87 billion during the same period of FY 2021-22.

The major markets in EU region, the export to Germany grew by 3.54 per cent year to year and reached $3.45 billion.

The export to Spain grew 33.08 per cent and to France by 17.62 per cent during the first six months of current fiscal year 2022-23. On the other hand, the export to Poland declined by 18.43 per cent during the mentioned period.

The RMG export to USA stood $4.27 billion in July-Dec, 2022-23 with only 1.11 per cent year to year growth.

At the same time, export to UK increased to $2.39 billion and Canada reached $774.16 million.

Apart from the traditional markets, the apparel export to non-traditional markets grew by 32.19 per cent to $4.04 billion from $3.05 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Among the non-traditional markets, export to Japan reached $754.72 million with 42.54 per cent growth.

The export to India also increased significantly by 50 per cent, which is $548.89 million.

Meanwhile, apparel exports from Bangladesh increased by $12.08 billion in last five years despite Covid and Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) apparel export from Bangladesh is $32.92 billion in 2018 and $33.07 billion in 2019.

Hit by Covid in 2020, the exports fell to $27.48 billion. But in 2021, the exports reached $35.81 billion.

BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel said though the statistics have shown positive growth in RMG export to the major countries, the growth has declined compared to the previous months of the current fiscal year. It indicates that the growth might decline further in the coming months.

Rubel said in this crisis situation, entrepreneurs are getting back up support from their respective governments, which is helping them to stay afloat. We also want some kind of policy support from our government. This industry has always been blessed by government support and we are grateful for that. Like before, we can only overcome this difficult situation through collaboration and supportive measures.

"Meanwhile, we manufacturers are also trying to overcome the vulnerabilities like product and market overconcentration, absence in the niche market, improvement of backward linkage industries etc. We are trying to remain competitive by minimizing the cost and increasing our efficiency and productivity," he said.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan congratulated entrepreneurs and workers in the apparel industry for the achievement.

"At the same time, I sincerely thank our government for all the support it had extended to face the unprecedented turbulent time of Covid pandemic.

Bangladesh is expected to create a new record by exporting US$54.69 billion worth of apparels in 2023, he said.

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said, "Our exports have increased as we have coped well with the pandemic challenge.

About $5 billion worth of goods are now being exported abroad. There are also several challenges to maintaining this upward trend in exports. I believe we can keep the lion's share of orders in the country with prompt service."













