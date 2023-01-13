UK announces Tk 60.6m more in aid for flood affected Sunamganj

The United Kingdom has announced an additional £500,000 (Tk 60.6 million) in humanitarian support in response to last year's flood in the Sylhet region, in which 7.2 million people were affected.

"This new funding provides vital water, nutrition, shelter and livelihood opportunities to some of the worst affected communities in Sunamganj, Sylhet. The UK is proud to partner with BRAC to deliver this support," UK Development Director in Bangladesh, Matt Cannell said on Thursday.

Delivered by BRAC, this

funding will provide water, shelter, livelihood opportunities, and improved nutrition for people affected in Sunamganj, Sylhet.

This new UK support will ensure safe water and shelter for nearly 1,000 affected households and restore livelihoods and food security for more than 5,000 affected households of those areas.

BRAC Executive Director, Asif Saleh, said the floods in northeastern Bangladesh, which affected over 7.2 million people in June 2022, were the worst to hit Bangladesh in the last two decades.

He said they left a trail of destruction in nine districts, with Sunamganj being the worst affected. Significant efforts were undertaken to provide emergency response to meet immediate needs, but sustained humanitarian support is direly needed to help people recover and rebuild their lives. This partnership between the British High Commission and BRAC will be crucial in standing beside the people in Sunamganj and being a partner in their journey to build back better.













