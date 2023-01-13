Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UK announces Tk 60.6m more in aid for flood affected Sunamganj

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United Kingdom has announced an additional £500,000 (Tk 60.6 million) in humanitarian support in response to last year's flood in the Sylhet region, in which 7.2 million people were affected.
"This new funding provides vital water, nutrition, shelter and livelihood opportunities to some of the worst affected communities in Sunamganj, Sylhet. The UK is proud to partner with BRAC to deliver this support," UK Development Director in Bangladesh, Matt Cannell said on Thursday.
Delivered by BRAC, this
funding will provide water, shelter, livelihood opportunities, and improved nutrition for people affected in Sunamganj, Sylhet.  
This new UK support will ensure safe water and shelter for nearly 1,000 affected households and restore livelihoods and food security for more than 5,000 affected households of those areas.
BRAC Executive Director, Asif  Saleh, said the floods in northeastern Bangladesh, which affected over 7.2 million people in June 2022, were the worst to hit Bangladesh in the last two decades.  
He said they left a trail of destruction in nine districts, with Sunamganj being the worst affected. Significant efforts were undertaken to provide emergency response to meet immediate needs, but sustained humanitarian support is direly needed to help people recover and rebuild their lives. This partnership between the British High Commission and BRAC will be crucial in standing beside the people in Sunamganj and being a partner in their journey to build back better.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC bench assigned for disposing of Holey Artisan case
4 pvt univs admit students ignoring UGC ban
Embezzlement Destiny chair denied bail
US sanctions saw drop in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances: HRW
Broiler chicken not harmful to health: Zahid
Doctors struggling to provide treatment at the 31-bed Hospital at Kamrangirchar
DCCI to work with DSCC to make Dhaka  smart city
RMG export up despite pandemic, war


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft