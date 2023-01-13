Video
IGP pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent 

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in the district on Thursday.
After laying the wreath, the IGP stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.
Later, he offered prayers seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who had to
embrace martyrdom on the fateful August 15, 1975. He also signed the visitors' book at the Tungipara Mausoleum Complex.
Additional Inspector General of Police Monirul Islam, Chief of Tourists police Habibur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Dhaka Range, Syed Nurul Islam, DIG Khulna Range, Moinul Haque, Deputy Commissioner of Gopalganj Kazi Mahbubul Alam, Commander of RAB-6 lieutenant colonel Mohammad Mustak and the General Secretary of district unit Awami League G M Shahabuddin Azam were present.
Earlier, the government has appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun contractually for the next one and a half year till July 11, 2024.
Public Administration Ministry on January 9 issued a gazette notification, saying that Mamun has been appointed as the police chief on a condition that his Post Retirement Leave (PRL) and other related benefits will remain suspended during the period.  The order will come into effect from January 12, 2023 or from the date of his joining.


