Sea of people head to Tongi, Dhaka faces traffic gridlock



Commuters have been enduring severe traffic jams on roads leading to the city's Airport Road since last night, ahead of the Bishwa Ijtema starting today. The photo was taken from Shatrasta on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The authorities concerned have completed the necessary preparations to hold the gathering smoothly. A good number of foreign devotees from different parts of the world along with locals have thronged the Ijtema venue to join the Ijtema.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted the Muslim devotees on this occasion.

However, the commuters in Dhaka city on Thursday faced an unrelenting traffic gridlock that formed near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as a large number of devotees streamed into Tongi for the Bishwa Ijtema.

The tailback stretched out to Mohakhali and Tejgaon areas as well on Thursday, according to witnesses.

Md Salahuddin, Inspector of traffic police at Mohakhali, said that the flow of traffic on the airport road started to slow down in the early hours of the day and came to a complete halt in the morning.

However, the movement of vehicles resumed again after 11:30am, he added.

Nabid Kamal Shaibal, Deputy Commissioner of traffic police in Uttara, told media that the rush of people to attend the Ijtema is the reason behind the jam. Devotees are arriving in Tongi by cars before walking to the Ijtema ground on the banks of the Turag River. A lot of people are crossing the road on foot, holding up traffic in the process.

Although the Ijtema is scheduled to begin on Friday, the ground has been filling up since Wednesday night, Shaibal said.

Claiming that there were no errors in traffic management, Shaibal said that many people were crossing the main road on foot, which led to slowing down of traffic on both sides of the street.

Two residents of Lalbagh had hired a vehicle of Bikash Paribahan to go to the Ijtema.

One of the residents, Mohsin, said that although they left Lalbagh at 1:00am on Thursday, they reached the banks of the Turag river at 10 in the morning.

No vehicles managed to head north along the Uttara airport road early in the morning, he said.

However, two devotees died of cold-related disease at the venue on Thursday.

The government set up health camps for the devotees to provide them treatment like the previous years.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell inaugurated a private health camp for the devotees on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun visited the Ijtema ground on Thursday and said that they have taken strict security measures for the devotees.

Apart from this, special security measures have been taken for the foreign devotees who are coming from Dhaka airport to the Ijtema venue, he said.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mollah Nazrul Islam said as part of the security measures, watch towers and CCTV cameras have been set up in and around the venue.

Besides, members of intelligence in plainclothes will remain deployed to ensure security, he said.

The Ijtema was not held in the two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first phase Biswa Ijtema will end on Sunday through Akheri Munajat (final prayer).

Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the congregation at the venue since 1967. In 2011, Tabligh split the Ijtema into two phases, dividing the participation of the people of 64 districts, to reduce pressure on the venue and ensure better management.

The second phase of the Ijtema will be held from January 20 to 22 this year.

A 22km long tailback created stretching from Tongi Bridge to Moghbazar in the city on Thursday due to the huge pressure of Ijtema-bound vehicles in Tongi.

The gridlock stretched from Tongi Bridge-Abdullahpur-Airport to Mohakhali-Moghbazar areas of Dhaka resulting in sufferings to the commuters.













