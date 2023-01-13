Chuadanga records season's lowest temperature

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping across parts of the country, including Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said on Thursday.

Chuadanga district recorded the lowest temperature this morning at 6.3 degree Celsius, it said.

According to the Met office bulletin: "A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Manikganj, Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Barishal and Bhola and it may abate at some places."

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the riverbasins and adjoining areas and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places, said the bulletin.

Night temperature may rise by 1-2 degree C and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Rakibul Hasan, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said they have recorded 6.3 degrees Celsius at 9 am on Thursday, which is the lowest temperature of this season.

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over the district and it may continue, he said. The temperature may fall further in the next few days, he added.

The shivering cold has disrupted the day-to-day lives of people, especially the daily wage earners in the district.

People are being forced to remain indoors due to the cold wave.

In Faridpur, the local weather observatory centre has recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius temperature on Thursday morning, mentioning it the lowest temperature this season in the district. Vehicles were seen plying putting on their headlights during daytime owing to poor visibility.

Ziaul Haque, deputy-director of Faridpur Agriculture Extension, said leaves of some crops are at risk of damage due to thick fog caused by the cold wave. -UNB















