Retail power tariff per unit raised by 5pc from Jan 1

The government has raised electricity tariff by 5 per cent on an average per unit at retail level through issuing a gazette notification on Thursday evening. However, the lifeline tariff (for the poor) would be increased 19 paisa (Tk 0.19) for per unit.

The new tariff will come into effect from January 1, the gazette said.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday noon told reporters at his secretariat office that the government has adjusted the electricity price upward by 19 paisa (Tk 0.19) per unit at retail level.

"The new power tariff will come into effect from current month (January) and consumers using post-paid meter will have to pay from February, however, from now, electricity price will be adjusted in the first week of every month, the state minister said adding that this price will be effective by executive order," Nasrul Hamid said.

Earlier in December, Nasrul said that if the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) delays to decide on retail power hike proposals, the Power Division will make its own decision.

The Cabinet on November 28 approved an amendment to the BERC Ordinance 2022 to empower the government to set fuel tariff on its own under special circumstances without waiting for the commission's public hearing and decision. As per the Ordinance, government will be able to raise the tariff at any time if it wants to adjust the tariff.

BERC raised about 19.92 per cent bulk power tariff on November 21 with effect from December 1. Later, all the six power distribution entities submitted their respective proposals to the BERC seeking a similar 19.44 per cent hike in retail power tariff at consumer level. However, BERC was conducting the public hearing over the issue and set to announce its verdict.

The State Minister also said that the government is working on a plan to introduce a system for adjusting power and energy prices every month.

He also said there is no relation between the government's move and the public hearing of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

"BERC will do its own job and make their decisions. We have amended the BERC rules so that we could go for adjustment of prices every month", he said.

"Already our neighbouring countries have introduced the monthly price adjustment system", he added.

He said globally the energy prices have gone up and inflation is rising. "So, we have to go for the adjustment".

He said the main objective of the amendment to the existing BERC Act is to make decisions by the government on certain cases.

He also noted that the subsidy of the government to the power and energy sector will continue as the recent price hike would not cover the full loss in the sector.

He said if the price adjustment is made, then at least backlog made due to financial losses in gas import would be possible to overcome.

Responding to a question, he said the government is expecting that there will not be much load shedding in the coming summer like last summer.











