Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Use of NID limited for EC: Kamal

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal explained the rationale behind placing the National Identity Card (NID) under the Ministry of Home Affairs of the
 government.
He said, "The Election Commission (EC) has nothing to do with the use of NID in cases other than being a voter."
Home Minister said this while replying to a question of Mokabbir Khan, Member of Parliament of the Gano Forum, during a question and answer session on Thursday in the National
Parliament while Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury presided over the question and answer table.
The Home Minister said, "In 2007, a project was taken up under the army to prepare an error-free voter list. As a byproduct of that project, the National Identity Card program started. This was a temporary step.
Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that the scope of national identity registration program has increased a lot, "National identity registration program is relevant not only for voters or citizens above 18 years of age but for all citizens.  
Apart from this, there is an obligation to use NID in various fields including opening bank accounts, applying for jobs, connecting utilities, applying for various allowances under the government's social security program, applying for land acquisition.  
Among them, the issue of being a voter is only one. The EC has no involvement in the use of NID in other cases.'
Mentioning that the national identity registration process is under the executive department in almost all the countries of the world, the minister said, 'Actually, it should be under the executive department in Bangladesh like other countries. For this reason, the process of bringing NID under the security service department of the Ministry of Home Affairs is ongoing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC bench assigned for disposing of Holey Artisan case
4 pvt univs admit students ignoring UGC ban
Embezzlement Destiny chair denied bail
US sanctions saw drop in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances: HRW
Broiler chicken not harmful to health: Zahid
Doctors struggling to provide treatment at the 31-bed Hospital at Kamrangirchar
DCCI to work with DSCC to make Dhaka  smart city
RMG export up despite pandemic, war


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft