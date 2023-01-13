Use of NID limited for EC: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal explained the rationale behind placing the National Identity Card (NID) under the Ministry of Home Affairs of the

government.

He said, "The Election Commission (EC) has nothing to do with the use of NID in cases other than being a voter."

Home Minister said this while replying to a question of Mokabbir Khan, Member of Parliament of the Gano Forum, during a question and answer session on Thursday in the National

Parliament while Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury presided over the question and answer table.

The Home Minister said, "In 2007, a project was taken up under the army to prepare an error-free voter list. As a byproduct of that project, the National Identity Card program started. This was a temporary step.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that the scope of national identity registration program has increased a lot, "National identity registration program is relevant not only for voters or citizens above 18 years of age but for all citizens.

Apart from this, there is an obligation to use NID in various fields including opening bank accounts, applying for jobs, connecting utilities, applying for various allowances under the government's social security program, applying for land acquisition.

Among them, the issue of being a voter is only one. The EC has no involvement in the use of NID in other cases.'

Mentioning that the national identity registration process is under the executive department in almost all the countries of the world, the minister said, 'Actually, it should be under the executive department in Bangladesh like other countries. For this reason, the process of bringing NID under the security service department of the Ministry of Home Affairs is ongoing.











