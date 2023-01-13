Video
Anjumane Al Islah team meets PM

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

A delegation of Bangladesh Anjumane Al Islah led by its president Moulana Hushamuddin Chowdhury Fultoli met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Ganabhaban residence Thursday afternoon.
PM's speech writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.
During the meeting, they discussed various issues relating to curriculum and education system.
The delegation appraised the Prime Minister of the absence of the glories of Muslim civilization in different books for schools and madrasas.
The Prime Minister listened to them and assured of looking into those issues.      -UNB


