Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Analysts expect slowing US inflation, fuelling hopes of less hawkish Fed

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WASHINGTON, Jan 12: Consumer inflation in the United States is set to ease further in December, analysts say, in an encouraging trend that could bring some reprieve from rising interest rates.
As American households struggle with decades-high inflation, the Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark lending rate at a pace unheard of since the 1980s in hopes of cooling the world's biggest economy.
But analysts expect the consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, to flatline between November and December in figures due to be released Thursday.
The data point could add to signs that the worst of surging prices may be over.
"The trend is an encouraging one," Moody's Analytics economist Matt Colyar told AFP, noting that figures have come down from a recent peak.
But Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics warned that "rates of change remain well above levels Fed officials are comfortable with."
US consumer inflation climbed rapidly to a blistering 9.1 percent last June, a 40-year high, as the war in Ukraine sent global food and energy costs rocketing.
While annual CPI growth eased to 7.1 percent in November, it remains a far cry from the Fed's two-percent target.
"A steep drop in gas prices" is behind the easing trend in December, said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Prices at the pump -- a key symbol for US consumers -- dropped last month on lower global demand and falling oil prices, in welcome news to policymakers.
Airline fares and health insurance prices are set to fall too, said Shepherdson.
But stripping out the volatile food and energy segments, the "core" CPI index likely rose 0.3 percent thanks to elevated rents, he said.
This would be a slight pick-up from November's 0.2 percent reading, signaling that more work needs to be done.
Colyar of Moody's Analytics added that although motor fuel prices have fallen, policymakers cannot rely on its momentary downward trend to bring down overall inflation.
For now, the Fed is keeping a close eye on the labor market and the pace of wage growth, as rapidly rising earnings could provoke a continued increase in the costs of services.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned Tuesday that "restoring price stability when inflation is high can require measures that are not popular in the short term as we raise interest rates to slow the economy."
The Fed's moves aim to raise the costs of borrowing, lowering demand by making it more expensive to get funds for big-ticket purchases or to expand businesses.
Fed governor Michelle Bowman added in a separate address Tuesday that despite a decline in some measures of inflation, "we have a lot more work to do."    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French oil workers’ union calls for strikes over pensions
UAE names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks
Analysts expect slowing US inflation, fuelling hopes of less hawkish Fed
Nagad Islamic to serve devout Muslims at Bishwa Ijtema
BD, Nepal lobby India for corridor to trade electricity
Bangladesh Protidin Editor Naem Nizam (Chief Guest) along with Artaz
Uttara Bank PLC Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
AIBL holds training on mortgage data bank and case management system


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft