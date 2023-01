Bangladesh Protidin Editor Naem Nizam (Chief Guest) along with Artaz











Bangladesh Protidin Editor Naem Nizam (Chief Guest) along with Artaz Holdings Ltd Managing Director Farid Ahmad Majumdar, MNR Group Chairman and CEO Golam Mostafa, Star Line Group Chairman Nizam Uddin, Star Line Group Director Saeydul Hoque, Avarest Tours and Travels Managing Director Jashim Uddin Jico, businessmen and guests, inaugurating works to lay founding stone of Aartaz Holdings Ltd by cutting a cake at Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital on Thursday.