Friday, 13 January, 2023
AIBL holds training on mortgage data bank and case management system

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

Al Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) recently arranged a Training Programme for Data Entry Users and Data Verifers for entering and uploding mortgage data without errors to 'Mortgage Data Bank and Case Management System' operated by Land Ministry of Bangladesh.
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the programme as chief guest. Additional Managing Director S M Jaffar presided over the event, says a press release.
Deputy Manging Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Syed Masodul Bari and Director General of Bank's Training and Research Institute Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker were present as special guests.
Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun and Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury were also present on the occasion. Data Entry Users and Data Verifiers from the branches of the Bank participated in the Training virtually.


