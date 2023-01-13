

AIBL holds training on mortgage data bank and case management system

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the programme as chief guest. Additional Managing Director S M Jaffar presided over the event, says a press release.

Deputy Manging Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Syed Masodul Bari and Director General of Bank's Training and Research Institute Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker were present as special guests.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun and Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury were also present on the occasion. Data Entry Users and Data Verifiers from the branches of the Bank participated in the Training virtually.





