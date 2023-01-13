Video
Padma Bank to collaborate with BB to increase food production

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

Padma Bank Ltd will provide loans at 4 per cent interest to increase production in the agricultural sector as well as ensuring food security for the country. This loan will be given under the fund titled "Tk 5000 crore refinancing scheme for agriculture sector to ensure food security of the country" formed by Bangladesh Bank.
Recently, Padma Bank has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank to disburse the loans on easy terms, says a press release.
 Director of the Agriculture Credit Division of the central bank, Abul Kalam Azad, and Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Padma Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar in the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank's head office.
Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Executive Director of Agricultural Credit Department Md. Anwarul Islam, and senior officials of both organizations, were present on the occasion.
Farmers can take out loans for paddy cultivation, fisheries, vegetables, fruit, and flower farming, poultry and dairy production under the livestock sector. Padma Bank will disburse this loan at the farmer's level.


