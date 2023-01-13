

‘Time to promote Made in Bangladesh Product’

A growing LCV industry is still supporting different industries in the country as these vehicles are used by businesses to pickup and deliver small consignments.

From delivering vegetables to different parts of the country during emergency situation like lockdowns to maintaining an uninterrupted supply of daily essentials, light commercial vehicles are used everywhere. Owing to such functionality, this industry is growing, says a press release.

Overall expansion of business atmosphere in the country is contributing to the growth of this industry. To be more specific, there has been huge expansion of poultry and agro-based businesses in the northern part of Bangladesh.

Moreover, the inauguration of Padma Bridge has created opportunities for new businesses to make investments and try new ventures. At least 50 big companies are planning to set up factories in southeastern districts. Entrepreneurs and people related to these businesses will require light commercial vehicles to complete their day-to-day consignments. All these expansions will bring new horizons to be explored for the LCV industry.

Considering this growth potential, it can be easily estimated that LCV industry can experience quick growth if tapped into carefully. The current market size of this industry is around Tk 1,200 crore and it makes up for around 42 per cent of the commercial vehicle market on average.

To promote the local industry, the government needs to facilitate local companies. Energypac one of the pioneer company in Bangladesh are assembling JAC vehicles in their Gazipur state of the Art industrial park where they have been assembling different vehicles such as covered van, freezer van etc.

Here, Around 1500 number of vehicle being assembled every year. Also, more than 500 people working at this industrial park. Such local plant must be inspired by the government so that more and more local brands feel encouraged to set up local plants, which will create employment opportunities for local talents and at the same time contribute to the economic growth of the country.

Meanwhile, investment opportunities for local companies should be created. For example, currently most of the companies import spare parts from abroad.

If government arranges spare parts manufacturing facility in our different economic zone then more local companies will be encouraged to set up assemble plant here. As a result, there will be more production of spare parts and government will earn more tax and also an export opportunity will be created in near future.

Policies supporting loan facility for the local companies from different banks and NFBIs for inspiring further investments in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) industry should be formulated. At a time when the country is looking for achieving autarky in every sector, it's imperative that LCV industry be given ample opportunity to flourish by extending proper policy support to the market players.























