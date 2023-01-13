OPPO's smartphone  A77s hits market, sales begin

OPPO's recently introduced addition to its much-loved A series devices, A77s, is now available for purchase, with the first sale beginning on Wednesday.

With the price of BDT 24,990 this device is all geared up to win the hearts of tech enthusiasts all over the country, through its powerful camera, unbeatable design, huge battery, and an array of other exciting features, says a press release.

This device comes with a unique 6.56-inch waterdrop notch HD+ display along with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Also, it has a dual camera setup, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) Main camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) Depth camera, all along with an 8MP (f/2.0) Front camera. The main camera features Extra HD to enhance the images, which can be used in PRO and non-zoom modes for producing 108MP photos.

Moreover, the device also supports Bokeh Flare Portrait for crisp portraits with a depth camera, for photos similar to those taken by a DSLR. To make the users social media ready, the device boasts AI Portrait Enhancement, perfecting the picture from all possible angles. Besides, the background is also made more vibrant while also balancing out all the other color aspects. Adding to that, its AI Portrait Retouching, available on both the front and rear cameras, improves the retouch effects for more effective and natural photos. The algorithm has been further optimized for enhanced support to create flawless skin details and realistic effects. Besides, the cameras also come with an array of exciting features for crisp images in all conditions!

The device further boasts an integrated 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology with advanced temperature control and hardware protection. Moreover, equipped with a massive 5000mAh long-life battery, the device charges up to 11% within just 5 minutes, and 28% in 15 minutes. Hence, OPPO users will never have to worry about running out of power. With only 5 minutes of charging, O fans can enjoy a talk time of 2.98 hours!







