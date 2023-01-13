Video
Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
JMI Group honoured with human rights award

JMI Group has been honoured with a human rights award for its outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bureau of Human Rights Bangladesh (BHRB) presented the award at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital on Wednesday evening, says a press release.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP attended as the chief guest and handed over the award to the founder and Managing Director of JMI Group Md. Abdur Razzaq.
 In addition to JMI Group, one of the leading companies in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing sector of the country, five other individuals and four organizations have received human rights medals and honors.
Supply of 13 lakh pieces of gloves in the protective equipment sent by the Prime Minister to China at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply of auto-disabled (AD) syringes as the sole domestic company in the mass-Covid vaccination program, production of anti-virus respirator 'KN95' masks for the first time in the country, free of cost healthcare, including distribution of food and protective equipment to the poor and needy people were the main drivers behind giving the award to the JMI Group.
Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "Many people are working on human rights in Bangladesh. However, Bureau of Human Rights Bangladesh has a slightly different way of thinking. They have found those who have worked in the service of humanity during the COVID-19 pandemic and given honors. I thank them. The individuals and institutions to whom they gave medals and honors are all enlightened and virtuous people of the country. All of them are constantly working for the country, for the people of the country."
After receiving the award, the founder and Managing Director of JMI Group Md. Abdur Razzaq said, "JMI is one of the promising names in the health sector of the country. We started the business in 1999 with only 50 employees producing three types of products, now the total number of employees has exceeded 8,500. JMI Group currently has a total of 42 industrial establishments in various sectors including pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing, marketing, healthcare, housing, printing, industrial gas, LPG, LPG cylinder and auto tank manufacturing. In the long journey of 24 years, JMI Group has invested over Tk. 5,000 crore in these institutions. Of this, about Tk. 1,000 crore came from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and China as foreign direct investment (FDI). Currently, our various factories are manufacturing more than 400 types of medical equipment and healthcare products, of which at least 50 are for the first time made in Bangladesh. Our products are regularly exported to more than 40 countries in the world including Asia, Europe, Middle East, South America and Africa."
The other organizations that received BHRB award are --- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Daily Prothom Alo, Bashundhara Group, Beximco Pharma, Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, Councilor of Narayanganj City Corporation Maksudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed, Managing Director of Hotels International Limited Md. Aminur Rahman, Mayor of Manikganj Municipality Md Ramzan Ali and vocalist and social activist Tasrif Khan.


