Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chinese traditional medicines being used in rural BD

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Jan 12: In the 1990s, following five years of study, Shahidul Islam, a Bangladeshi doctor, attained his undergraduate bachelor's degree in medicine and surgery from a medical university in Central China's Wuhan.
He also took internship training on acupuncture at the university's traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) department.
At a popular clinic of Suoxi Healthcare Ltd, which was opened in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, in 2019 under the auspices of a foundation dedicated to charitable activities, Islam now treats people using TCM. The clinic has won the trust and gratitude of many patients.
Trained local medical staff, including professionals who returned with hands-on experience from study in China, provide patients with various TCM treatments, such as acupuncture and Chinese therapeutic massage, at the clinic, which recently held a free medical camp in a village in central Bangladesh's Madaripur district.
Villager Rizia Begum was happy to receive treatment from the clinic. "I'm 70 years old. I've not seen such treatment before. This is a good treatment. I've been treated well," she says.
Md Delwar Hossain Khan had suffered with back pain for months. According to Khan, after treatment, it subsided. "This Chinese treatment has reduced my pain," he says.
Rahima Khatun, deputy commissioner of Madaripur district, says it was the first time that TCM reached the district.
"I believe that through this treatment, the common people of Madaripur who are suffering from various diseases will get some relief. I hope they live a healthy life," she says.
Islam says he has been involved in acupuncture treatment since 1996. "I had a wish to spread traditional Chinese medicine with acupuncture to remote areas of Bangladesh."
As part of this initiative, he says he went to Panchkhola village of Madaripur district and treated hundreds of patients. They had no understanding about acupuncture previously, he adds.
"Some people have given us feedback, saying that they feel much better after the treatment. My future plan is to spread the knowledge and treatment of acupuncture to more remote areas and big cities by doing free medical camps," he says.
Islam has many ideas for the development of TCM in Bangladesh, including a plan for establishing an acupuncture association to promote the practice and related technology in Bangladesh.
He believes it is necessary to provide TCM healthcare services in the South Asian country's rural areas.
According to Mozammel Haque Khan, president of the China-Bangla Friendship Association, of which Islam is general secretary, the association has been built around various professionals who are committed to providing free healthcare services.
He says that the free medical camp was held in the village in collaboration with a local welfare foundation, which is basically a joint effort between the friendship association and the Shashi Hospital.
"In the future, we will host this type of healthcare camp on a larger scale here and all over Bangladesh," he says.    Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French oil workers’ union calls for strikes over pensions
UAE names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks
Analysts expect slowing US inflation, fuelling hopes of less hawkish Fed
Nagad Islamic to serve devout Muslims at Bishwa Ijtema
BD, Nepal lobby India for corridor to trade electricity
Bangladesh Protidin Editor Naem Nizam (Chief Guest) along with Artaz
Uttara Bank PLC Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
AIBL holds training on mortgage data bank and case management system


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft