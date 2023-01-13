Vista Electronics to set up hi-tech park in BD

Video
Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business correspondent


Vista Electronics Ltd has announced the establishment of a production plant on a wider scale and the establishment of a private hi-tech park in Bangladesh. More products are being added to their product line. These announcements were made at the Vista Partners Meet-2023 and the event organized to mark Vista's third year.
Recently, the day-long program was organized at a hotel in Gulshan of the capital recently. Lokman Hossain Akash, Managing Director of Vista presented the Business Strategy and Future Business Plan at the Vista Partners Meet-2023.
Chairman of Vista Chairman Shamsul Alam spoke in the event Vista Director, Cinematographer Ilyas Kanchan, Vista Director and Dhaka Business Editor Uday Hakim, Vista Director Engineer Mainul Haque, Vista Executive Director and Head of Sales and Marketing Department Tanveer Reza Jihad and others spoke at the event.
Hundreds of Vista business partners (depots and distributors) from across the country attended the event. Vista advisors, representatives of various NGOs, civil society representatives, well-wishers, media persons and Vista family members were present.
It was informed in the partners' meeting that Vista's manufacturing plant is located in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Gazipur. Bangladesh's best and export quality Android televisions are being made from there. Besides, Vista is working with HVAC or central AC. Soon to be added to the Vista product line are WiFi routers, Android projectors, interactive white boards, etc. Vista is going to set up a new factory with 5 times more production capacity than the current one. Besides, Vista has taken the initiative to set up a private hi-tech park. After successfully completing two years, Vista Electronics entered the third year. On this occasion, a cake was cut with the invited guests.
During the World Cup football, the winners of the Vista offer for Thailand tour, Darjeeling tour and Cox's Bazar tour were announced. Besides, last year's sales program awarded the best across the country. In 2022, Rajshahi's Lavello Electric & Electronics became the first to sell Vista products. Sadia Chowdhury accepted the award on behalf of the organization. Engineer Milan Das, owner of Insta Power Engineering, Chittagong, came second. Emdadul Haque, owner of Vista Gallery in Tangail, came third. On the basis of performance, HM Ashraf of Rajshahi became the first among Vista officials, Sadek Hossain of Chittagong became the second, Hanifur Rahman of Rangpur became the third.
Actor Elias Kanchan said at the event, 'I am one of the owners of Vista. No substandard products will be manufactured or sold by my company. He said, InshAllah, Vista will be the number one brand in the country. Customers can buy Vista products with their eyes closed. Vista is the best in terms of quality.'
Vista chairman Shamsul Alam said, Vista is in the market and will remain. Vista has come to last for ages. Vista will go far. Although new in the market, Vista is the best in terms of quality. He also said that currently Vista team is the best in producing electronics products in Bangladesh. He said that they have received investment proposals from several countries including Malaysia and Georgia. There are some other attractive offers. Vista is sorting through those checks.
Managing Director Lokman Hossain Akash said, Vista is moving forward with the plan of expanding industrialization of interest. Not only Bangladesh, Vista's target is the international market. Vista is going to have a positive impact on that market as well. Soon Vista is going to be established as the fastest growing enterprise of the country.
Director Uday Hakim said, the word Vista means the ladder of success. He said, many people make technology products in Bangladesh. Their product quality is not good, it also increases customer suffering, making extra profit. In that regard, Vista offers the best quality products at low prices. He said that Vista is starting the work of setting up a large-scale factory from next month. Initiatives have also been taken to set up private hi-tech parks. Various initiatives are coming from different countries. He sought the support of the government, various ministries, domestic and foreign investors, well-wishers and business partners in Vista's Advance.


