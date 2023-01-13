Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Customers can now reset PIN through bKash app

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
1Business Desk

Till now, customers could reset their PIN by dialing USSD code *247# in case their bKash account got inaccessible or locked due to forgetting PIN or inserting wrong PIN several times. But now, this process can be completely done from bKash app. Recently the PIN Reset service has been added to bKash app, says a press release.
Country's largest MFS provider, bKash has brought this service with secured technology to ensure maximum safety of the customers' bKash account as well as to empower them more.
Mentionable that, Personal Identification Number (PIN) is the most important requirement for completing any bKash transaction. Security of bKash account depends on keeping the PIN number confidential. For bKash users, the PIN is set by the customers and only the user knows his/her PIN. Once the PIN is set, it is automatically secured and no one can get the PIN from the system. In case of forgetting PIN, there is no chance for the customer or anybody else to know the previous PIN. So, customers can easily reset the PIN in a few simple steps, effortlessly without being panicked.
To reset PIN, customer needs to tap on 'Forgot PIN?' from the app's login screen and proceed with 'Reset  PIN' option. The verification code will be added automatically. Then user needs to tap on the confirm button and complete the face scanning process as per the mentioned instructions. Next, customer needs to enter the temporary PIN number sent by bKash and tap on the confirm button. In last step, customer is required to enter a new 5-digit pin number, which should not be consecutive, repeating or any of last 3 recent PINs.
Currently, iOS users can reset the PIN by dialing *247#. Soon they will also get the facility to reset PIN from bKash app.
PIN Reset via USSD channel is also very easy. Customerneeds to choose 'Reset PIN' option after dialing *247# tostart theprocess. In next step, the identity cardnumber should be typed with which the account was opened. Then, four digits of birth year should be provided. After that, the customer has to give any of the information of last 10 transactions within last 90 days.If there is not any, customer should select 'No Transaction' option and proceed.If all information is correct, the customer will receivea five-digit temporary PIN.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French oil workers’ union calls for strikes over pensions
UAE names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks
Analysts expect slowing US inflation, fuelling hopes of less hawkish Fed
Nagad Islamic to serve devout Muslims at Bishwa Ijtema
BD, Nepal lobby India for corridor to trade electricity
Bangladesh Protidin Editor Naem Nizam (Chief Guest) along with Artaz
Uttara Bank PLC Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
AIBL holds training on mortgage data bank and case management system


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft