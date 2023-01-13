Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian, European markets mostly up ahead of US inflation data

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

HONG KONG, Jan 12: Stock markets mostly rose Thursday but profit-taking tempered optimism ahead of data that is expected to show another softening of US inflation, giving the Federal Reserve room to slow its interest rate hikes.
Wall Street's three main indexes provided a strong lead, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq soaring more than one percent each thanks to a rush back into beaten-down tech firms.
With optimism over China's reopening already fuelling a rally across Asia, signs that the Fed's long-running monetary tightening campaign is finally paying off have provided investors with more reason to be happy.
The consumer price index (CPI) reading on Thursday is the key event for investors this week, though analysts warned that an above-forecast reading would deal a hefty blow to confidence on trading floors.
"An in-line or softer-than-expected CPI will likely result in a rally, whereas a hotter number could easily tip over the applecart," said Arthur Hogan at B. Riley Wealth.
"Good news for the economy can become good news for markets."
Asian traders started the day on a strong note but selling pared the gains as the day wore on owing to profit-taking.
Hong Kong enjoyed another positive day, while there were also gains in Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Bangkok, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta
Tokyo was flat, and Singapore, Taipei and Mumbai dipped.
London, Paris and Frankfurt joined the rally at the open.
Gains were also helped by comments from Fed official Susan Collins backing a quarter-point rate hike at the bank's next policy decision on February 1.
Collins, who is head of the Boston Fed, told The New York Times that slowing the pace of increases would give policymakers a chance to see how their efforts to rein in decades-high inflation were working.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French oil workers’ union calls for strikes over pensions
UAE names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks
Analysts expect slowing US inflation, fuelling hopes of less hawkish Fed
Nagad Islamic to serve devout Muslims at Bishwa Ijtema
BD, Nepal lobby India for corridor to trade electricity
Bangladesh Protidin Editor Naem Nizam (Chief Guest) along with Artaz
Uttara Bank PLC Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
AIBL holds training on mortgage data bank and case management system


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft