Asian, European markets mostly up ahead of US inflation data

HONG KONG, Jan 12: Stock markets mostly rose Thursday but profit-taking tempered optimism ahead of data that is expected to show another softening of US inflation, giving the Federal Reserve room to slow its interest rate hikes.

Wall Street's three main indexes provided a strong lead, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq soaring more than one percent each thanks to a rush back into beaten-down tech firms.

With optimism over China's reopening already fuelling a rally across Asia, signs that the Fed's long-running monetary tightening campaign is finally paying off have provided investors with more reason to be happy.

The consumer price index (CPI) reading on Thursday is the key event for investors this week, though analysts warned that an above-forecast reading would deal a hefty blow to confidence on trading floors.

"An in-line or softer-than-expected CPI will likely result in a rally, whereas a hotter number could easily tip over the applecart," said Arthur Hogan at B. Riley Wealth.

"Good news for the economy can become good news for markets."

Asian traders started the day on a strong note but selling pared the gains as the day wore on owing to profit-taking.

Hong Kong enjoyed another positive day, while there were also gains in Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Bangkok, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta

Tokyo was flat, and Singapore, Taipei and Mumbai dipped.

London, Paris and Frankfurt joined the rally at the open.

Gains were also helped by comments from Fed official Susan Collins backing a quarter-point rate hike at the bank's next policy decision on February 1.

Collins, who is head of the Boston Fed, told The New York Times that slowing the pace of increases would give policymakers a chance to see how their efforts to rein in decades-high inflation were working. AFP









