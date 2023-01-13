Video
Stocks rise for third running day

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Desk

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the 3rd consecutive day on Thursday amid volatile trade in which most of the stocks either dropped or remained unchanged.
The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE rose 5 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 6,215. The DS30, the blue-chip index, advanced 0.01 per cent to 2,199 while the DSES, the index that represents shariah-based companies, fell 0.01 per cent to 1,357.
Turnover, an important indicator of the market, fell 4 per cent to Tk 507 crore, which was Tk 532 crore a day earlier. Among the traded companies, 52 advanced, 111 declined and 171 remained unchanged.
JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing posted the highest appreciation, rising 9.63 per cent while Sunlife Insurance surged 6.5 per cent, Malek Spinning advanced 5.9 per cent and Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics and Meghna Life Insurance gained more than 5 per cent each.
Bangladesh Shipping Corporation was the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 39 crore changing hands.


