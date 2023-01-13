World recession in the offing; BD needs remedial steps: ICCB

Business Correspondent

The global economy surpassed $100 trillion for the first time in 2022, but is likely to stall in 2023 due to last year's multifaceted shocks and challenges.

The three main global growth engines -- the US, Europe and China-- will experience slower growth in 2023. Higher-than-expected and persistent inflation, tightened financial conditions, Russia's war against Ukraine, lingering COVID-19 pandemic and supply-demand mismatches have further slowed the global economic outlook,

International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB) said this in the editorial comments in its latest News Bulletin (Oct-Dec' 2022) released on Thursday.

The editorial cited warning of IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva, who maintained that one-third of the world economy could be in recession in 2023. Even countries that would not be in recession, would feel the recessionary pressure for millions of people, she adds.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine not only threatens the lives of millions of Ukrainians but has also accelerated a series of cascading and interconnected global crises in food, fuel, and energy, resulting in rising cost of living further adding inflationary pressure in many countries. In addition, extreme weather conditions due to climate change pose downside risks to the global economic outlook, and increasing energy prices also hamper the path toward a green transition, said the editorial.

To survive the recession all the countries including Bangladesh, although may not go into recession should take up suitable, economic, measure. It said a major effort should be directed toward strengthening macro-prudential regulations and building foreign exchange reserves.

However, the country is significantly prone to many of the recessionary risks if appropriate steps are not taken to diversify the export product & basket, increase remittances through formal channels, streamline public sector expenditures, rationalize mega infrastructure and other projects and undertake effective financial sector reforms.

In Bangladesh fiscal measures should carefully regulate withdrawal of fiscal support measures while ensuring consistency with monetary policy objectives. A credible medium-term fiscal plan should be in place, among others, to provide targeted relief to vulnerable households. The supply side measures should aim to ease labor-market constraints, increase labor-force participation, reallocation of displaced workers and reduce price pressures.

Effective policy coordination will be important in increasing food and energy supply. For the energy sector, policies should accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy sources and introduce measures to reduce energy consumption to face climate change.

The editorial said the persisting global challenges have caused rising debt vulnerabilities and hampered the way toward recovery, which further impacted the vulnerable groups, especially low-income and developing countries. The largest slowdown of global trade in generations, significant decline in FDI, private capital flows and remittances are also contributing to global recession. The likely recession in the developed world will spur capital outflows from the developing countries forcing them to devalue their currencies, thus adding to rising inflation and consequently to increasing interest rates.

According to a recent comprehensive World Bank study, the risk of global recession in 2023 has risen sharply as the central banks across the countries have hiked interest rates in response to inflation.














