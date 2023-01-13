Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICT sector to earn $5b, employ 25 lakh people by 2025

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak said country's export earnings will reach five billion US dollar from the ICT sector accompanied by huge employment generation by 2025.
"Country's ICT sector has already created employment for 20 lakh youths....the sector will earn US$ 5 billion and provide employment to more than 25 lakh people within the next two years", said Palak while taking part in discussion on  President's speech in the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday. Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was in the chair.
Taking part in the discussion, lawmakers highlighted different development activities in various sectors including communication, socio-economic, education, youth and sports, information and communication technology (ICT) and said ICT will play a major role in employment generation.
The President in his 168-page speech on January 5 last, on the first day of the maiden session in 2023 of the 11th parliament, focused on the country's massive successes in different sectors.  
Participating in the discussion, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said "We have launched a massive reform in land sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina".
Regarding the development of Bangladesh, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said only Sheikh Hasina showed the path to development after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
During the discussion, State minister for civil aviation and tourism Mahbub Ali said Bangladesh has become a middle income country under the leadership of the present government.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French oil workers’ union calls for strikes over pensions
UAE names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks
Analysts expect slowing US inflation, fuelling hopes of less hawkish Fed
Nagad Islamic to serve devout Muslims at Bishwa Ijtema
BD, Nepal lobby India for corridor to trade electricity
Bangladesh Protidin Editor Naem Nizam (Chief Guest) along with Artaz
Uttara Bank PLC Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
AIBL holds training on mortgage data bank and case management system


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft