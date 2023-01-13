ICT sector to earn $5b, employ 25 lakh people by 2025

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak said country's export earnings will reach five billion US dollar from the ICT sector accompanied by huge employment generation by 2025.

"Country's ICT sector has already created employment for 20 lakh youths....the sector will earn US$ 5 billion and provide employment to more than 25 lakh people within the next two years", said Palak while taking part in discussion on President's speech in the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday. Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was in the chair.

Taking part in the discussion, lawmakers highlighted different development activities in various sectors including communication, socio-economic, education, youth and sports, information and communication technology (ICT) and said ICT will play a major role in employment generation.

The President in his 168-page speech on January 5 last, on the first day of the maiden session in 2023 of the 11th parliament, focused on the country's massive successes in different sectors.

Participating in the discussion, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said "We have launched a massive reform in land sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina".

Regarding the development of Bangladesh, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said only Sheikh Hasina showed the path to development after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

During the discussion, State minister for civil aviation and tourism Mahbub Ali said Bangladesh has become a middle income country under the leadership of the present government. BSS











