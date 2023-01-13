Germany gives 2.85m euro for safe agri trade in developing countries

Jan 11: Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development is contributing 2.85 million euro to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF) over four years (2022-2025).

The country wants to facilitate safe and inclusive agricultural trade in developing and least-developed countries (LDCs) and to help them meet international food safety, animal and plant health standards through its support.

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: "I thank Germany for its generous and longstanding support to developing countries and LDCs in strengthening their compliance with sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures."

"When farmers are empowered to meet these standards, it improves access to global and regional markets, paving the way for increased sales and incomes. Enhanced SPS capacity also means more sustainable, resilient food systems, which contributes to food security at home and globally."

Germany's Ambassador to the WTO, Bettina Waldmann, said: "More than ever, it is time to show that the WTO members help each other to fulfil their obligations, strengthen their know-how and further develop their trade capacities. Germany is pleased to see the STDF working fruitfully in the interest of all, enhancing everybody's health and promoting sustainable agriculture." Agencies









