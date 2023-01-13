Textile exporters hope big orders in Heimtextil Frankfurt

GERMANY, Jan 12: Bangladeshi exporters participating in Heimtextil Frankfurt 2023' have expressed their hope that they will secure huge orders from the new and old buyers during the exhibition.

Heimtextil Frankfurt', an internationally unique platform for home and contract textiles, began in Frankfurt, Germany on January 10 and will run till tomorrow. Around 2,400 exhibitors from over 120 countries are taking part, including 20 exporters from Bangladesh.

Among the Bangladeshi exhibitors, some companies, including Debonair Padding and Quality Solution, Jaantex Industries and Innovating Fabric Ltd, are taking part under Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) pavilion while the other companies, including ACS Textiles, Karupannya Rangpur, Momtex Expo, Zaber and Zubair and Shabab Fabrics, are participating directly.

Textile exporters said that Heimtextil would bring good prospects for Bangladesh, hoping to find out new buyers along with the existing ones.

M Shahadat Hossain Sohel, Chairman of Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA), said the exhibition would create more opportunities for the Bangladesh textile industry, especially in the US and European markets.

"Bangladesh is one of the major exporters of home textile products in the world. Overcoming the entire crisis, the sector is trying to contribute more in the countrys development," he added.

Mohammad Mujtahid Noor, Director of the Debonair Padding and Quilting Solution Limited (DPQSL), said, "Actually, it is a gathering place of buyers and sellers. Everyday, we are meeting with different existing and new buyers. I hope, the exhibition will help me to get new orders.

Many exporters believed that the textile industry would play an important role in increasing the countrys foreign exchange reserve.

Md. Saiful Islam, Minister (Commercial), of Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, said the demand for home textiles is increasing, especially because consumers in the international markets are giving importance for changing home decor more frequently and are looking out for new and innovative products to innovate their homes and offices.

The major export destinations for Bangladeshi home textiles include Europe, the US, Japan, Canada, and Australia, he added.

As per the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh is regularly exporting different types of home textile products such as terry towels, bedspreads, pillow covers, cotton table napkins, furnishing fabrics, cushion covers, bath linen, and other home furnishings.

In the fiscal 2021-22, the export of Bangladesh's home textiles grew by nearly 43.28 percent year-on-year. BSS











