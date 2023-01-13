Video
BGMEA urges BD mission to help expand trade with Canada

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought the support of the Bangladesh High Commission in Canada to explore more trade opportunities, including apparel exports, in the North American country.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman paid a visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka Wednesday.
BGMEA Vice-President Shahiduallah Azim, Director Abdullah Hil Rakib and BGMEA Standing Committee on UD-Woven and Knit Chair Md Nurul Islam were also present at the meeting.
They talked about the current state of affairs in the readymade garments (RMG) industry, especially how the sector had been navigating through a rough patch in recent times amid a depressed global economy and rising inflation. Their talks also focused on trade opportunities in Canada and ways to seize them.
Faruque requested the high commissioner to step up diplomatic efforts to boost the ties between the two countries and ensure trade benefits for Bangladesh in the Canadian market after it graduates from the least developed country (LDC) category.
The BGMEA president also sought cooperation from Dr Khalilur Rahman in promoting Bangladesh and its RMG industry in Canada.    UNB


