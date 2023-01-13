Inflation, debt crises biggest threats for BD in next 2 years: WEF

Rapid inflation, debt crises, severe commodity price shocks, human-made environmental damage and geopolitical contest for resources are the top five risks for Bangladesh over the next two years, says the World Economic Forum's (WEF) latest Global Risks Report.

Top business executives in the World Economic Forum have identified managing inflation as a worldwide concern while terming "rapid and/or sustained inflation" Risk 1 for 33 out of 121 economies surveyed for the next two years.

South Asian countries may face a number of risks in the future and the top risks for them are not common.

Digital inequality is the biggest risk identified for India, geopolitical contestation of resources for Nepal, digital power concentration for Pakistan, and debt crises for Sri Lanka, while in Bangladesh the biggest threat is rapid inflation.

Sri Lanka's recent crisis provides a very real example of the spiraling risks to human security and health that can arise from economic distress, where a debt default and shortage in foreign currency limited imports; disrupted access to food, fuel, healthcare, and electricity; and led to violent protests and the resignation of the President.

The list of 35 risks that were incorporated into the World Economic Forum's 2022 Executive Opinion Survey (EOS), which was administered between April and September 2022. Over 12,000 respondents were presented with the following question.

Last year's Global Risks Report warned that a divergent economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic risked deepening divisions at a time when collaboration was urgently required to address looming global challenges.

The survey highlighted top-five risk over the next two years in 89 of the countries. Among five risks "Risk 1" indicates the most frequently selected risk in each economy.

"The inflation that we have seen due to commodity price spike and the support given in advanced economies to keep businesses afloat wasn't perfect. Things look grim in the advanced economies, with fears of recession," said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the WEF.

Most respondents to 2022-23 Global Risks Perception Survey (GRPS) chose "energy supply crisis"; "cost-of-living crisis"; "rising inflation"; "food supply crisis" and "cyberattacks on critical infrastructure" as among the top risks for 2023 with greatest potential impact on a global scale.

Globally, the cost of living crisis is the biggest short-term risk while the failure of climate mitigation and climate adaptation is the largest long-term concern.

In this year's GRPS, more than four in five respondents anticipated consistent volatility across economies and industries with multiple shocks accentuating divergent trajectories over the next two years.

These include energy and food supply crunches, which are likely to persist for the next two years, and strong increases in the cost of living and debt servicing.

These are the findings of the Global Risks Report 2023, released Thursday, which argues that the window for action on the most serious long-term threats is closing rapidly and concerted, collective action is needed before risks reach a tipping point.







