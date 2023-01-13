

Prolonged traffic jams cripple Dhaka



Less than a fortnight into the New Year , and the capital city has been overwhelmed with vexing traffic congestions at different points across the city - as the two major political parties keep holding a spree of political programmes , processions and rallies - stretching from one end to the another end of the city. Moreover, citywide mass sit-in programmes in morning hours, mostly organised by BNP, is noticeably wreaking havoc for office goers and school children.



In particular, Motijheel, Gulistan and Paltan bound commuters have been suffering the most.



We are never against political programmes in whatever form, but at least we expect that the parties would refrain from occupying and hampering the city�s road and communication systems.



However, according to google map source, huge traffic congestions are frequently erupting at Kakrail, Purana Paltan, Press Club, Fakirapool and Segun Bagicha points in the morning hours coupled with resulting in traffic jams on the road from Farmgate to Matsya Bhavan via Shahbagh. And these are the main arteries of the city�s most heavily commuted streets.



On one hand the city�s traffic light controlling system has largely collapsed years ago, while on the other poor quality manual road trafficking is also noticeably responsible for jams.



Need of the hour is to urgently address the manmade traffic dilemma therefore - we are drawing immediate attention of roads and traffic authorities concerned.



As for the political parties, we advise them to hold their respective gatherings, programmes and rallies in neutral venues such as open playgrounds and spaces, and at least maintain a distance from blocking the city�s main roads.



It has been repeatedly alleged that our traffic police themselves quite often become responsible for creating traffic mess. In addition, manual traffic management has its limitations as traffic policemen cannot monitor much of the tailbacks. Ideally traffic should be controlled by traffic lights. This problem should be duly addressed through installing CC cameras for monitoring traffic performance.



In conclusion, for a long term solution we need a more collective and concentrated approach. Apart from constructing new roads and renovating the existing ones, the government should expand the road network of Dhaka - make a strategic partnership with residents and if need be with political parties - so to reduce traffic jams and save valuable working hours of Dhaka dwellers.



Dhaka has a limited network of either small or congested roads. Until sufficient road-spaces are available, such limited space should be efficiently utilised through enforcing stringent traffic laws and ensure severe punishment of violators.













