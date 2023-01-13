Quality services can restore public trust on local treatment

Dear Sir

A number of people have recently protested the fact that high-ranking public officials often go abroad for their treatment, instead of going to local hospitals. Many medical colleges and hospitals have been established across the country over the years, but our public officials seem not to trust them. How can they then expect others to use them and be satisfied?



The quality of service and equipment in our public hospitals are extremely poor, whereas private hospitals are expensive and do not provide the treatment one would expect in return for such high prices. As a result, many patients who can afford it find it more reasonable to go abroad for treatment, while those who cannot afford to go abroad must make do with the sub-standard healthcare service that is domestically available.



The authorities need to ensure that quality healthcare service is available in all our public hospitals so that everyone can receive adequate healthcare domestically and for confidence in our public healthcare system to go up.





Saiful Islam

Shantinagar, Dhaka