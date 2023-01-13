Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 January, 2023, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Quality services can restore public trust on local treatment

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Dear Sir
A number of people have recently protested the fact that high-ranking public officials often go abroad for their treatment, instead of going to local hospitals. Many medical colleges and hospitals have been established across the country over the years, but our public officials seem not to trust them. How can they then expect others to use them and be satisfied?

The quality of service and equipment in our public hospitals are extremely poor, whereas private hospitals are expensive and do not provide the treatment one would expect in return for such high prices. As a result, many patients who can afford it find it more reasonable to go abroad for treatment, while those who cannot afford to go abroad must make do with the sub-standard healthcare service that is domestically available.

The authorities need to ensure that quality healthcare service is available in all our public hospitals so that everyone can receive adequate healthcare domestically and for confidence in our public healthcare system to go up.


Saiful Islam
Shantinagar, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quality services can restore public trust on local treatment
Biden well placed to win a second term
Quality of our primary and secondary education
Basic legal knowledge a must for every citizen
US diplomat’s  visit to Bangladesh
EC’s bizarre obsession with electronic voting machines
Build the main gate of CoU
Will Russia launch another mobilization drive?


Latest News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Use of Israeli surveillance tools undermines fundamental rights: TIB
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives on Saturday
US looks forward to working with Bangladesh over next 50 years and beyond: Peter Haas
Lawful interception system to monitor social media planned: Home Minister
1st quarter performance of FY23 budget satisfactory: Finance Minister
459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe
Bangladesh govt ramps up repression on opposition, dissent: HRW
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Most Read News
1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold on 1st day in UK
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Mercury drops to 6.3°C in Chuadanga
Let your passion be your profession
4 doctors of Suhrawardy Hospital sued for wrong operation
DU admission test likely to begin April 29
Bangladesh Women's team put in Group B
Ijtema: Heavy traffic on Airport Road
Minor girl dies, mother hurt in gas cylinder blast
Bangladesh faces five major risks in next two years: WEF report
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft