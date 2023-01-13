

Biden well placed to win a second term



The first two years of Biden�s administration have been, for Democrats, a stunning success. From guiding the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic to passing historic, multitrillion-dollar legislation to address climate change, strengthen healthcare and invest in national infrastructure, as well as leading the country in its support of Ukraine and democracy abroad, Biden is riding high.



It is stunning to recall how, as recently as September, this was not the case. At that time, Democrats were downright gloomy about their prospects for the midterm elections. Americans� confidence in the economy was at rock-bottom. While unemployment was at historic 50-year lows, inflation was at historic 40-year highs. Gas prices also hit record highs with no signs of abatement, and concerns about crime and immigration were dominating the headlines.



To compound Democratic concerns, President Biden�s poll numbers hovered at roughly 40 percent favorability, creating a perfect storm of fear among Democrats that a �red wave� was coming to Washington, with Republicans about to gain 30 to 40 seats in the House of Representatives and retake control of the Senate by a significant margin.



Yet something happened in the fall of 2022, which was the realization, at its core, that a Republican takeover of Congress would undermine democracy, while stymying the Democratic agenda that Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer advanced. This agenda was immensely popular within the Democratic Party � from the progressive wing to the centrist wing � meaning that, in the fall, Democratic voters began to understand that they needed to protect their agenda by turning out to vote. Suddenly, an election that would historically see gains for the party out of power � the Republicans � created a greater sense of urgency among Democratic voters that they needed to show up at the polls to prevent a red wave.



At the same time, Americans were concerned not just about their pocketbooks, but also about the state of American democracy. Casting a shadow over the midterms were a crew of Republican candidates, endorsed by Trump, who embraced his lies about the results of the 2020 presidential election and even expressed support for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionist rioters who assaulted the nation�s Capitol to thwart American democracy.



These candidates demonstrated, in their campaigns, a contempt for American democracy in key swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia. These were the states that determined the winner of the 2020 election (fact check: it really was Biden) and will likely be the decisive states in the 2024 election. Yet the Republican candidates for governor, senator and state-level offices that oversee elections in these states were overwhelmingly antidemocratic, striking fear into the hearts of the electorate. The voters took notice and saw that, in their states, the future of American democracy truly was on the ballot.



And that is when Biden struck. In the fall, he made protecting American democracy central to his argument about why Democrats should be reelected in the midterms, including giving a dramatic speech in Pennsylvania just days before the election. The national atmosphere had been ready to hear this argument, pushed into learning more about Trump�s antidemocratic actions through the House�s Jan. 6 commission.



But instead of paying attention to this shifting mood among the electorate, Republicans scoffed, insisting that Americans only cared about crime and inflation, missing key indicators that the future of American democracy truly mattered to swing voters in these swing states. Early vote totals came in decidedly favoring Democrats, but Republicans, like those enjoying the deckchairs on the Titanic, closed their ears and eyes and missed how motivated Democratic voters were to protecting American democracy.



Biden understood this. Democrats understood this. And when these pro-democracy swing voters combined with aggressive turnout of the Democratic base, Democrats held their ground, not only keeping the Senate but growing their majority by one vote (51-49). And Republicans only took the narrowest of majorities in the House, fewer than 10 seats (222-213) � meaning that Republicans can only lose four of their votes to maintain the majority on legislation next year � in a stunning defeat of their aspirations.



So, where we are now for Democrats is a balancing of policy objectives and political ambitions. The policy dynamics in 2023 will be different for Democrats from the past two years, clearly due to Republicans taking control of one chamber of Congress. And politically, everything that Biden and the Senate Democrats do should be viewed within the context of both positioning Biden for reelection and seeking to strengthen their own electoral position in 2024. Fortunately for Democrats, if Biden runs again, these two agendas will be identical. If Biden were, in the unlikely case, to not run, deep confusion among Senate Democrats would be unleashed, helping Republican prospects. But that is unlikely.



It is worth noting that, on judicial nominees, as long as Majority Leader Schumer can keep his caucus together � and on these types of appointments, he was able to do so for the past two years � Democrats will have many successes to point to. This is because Democrats will hold a majority on each committee due to picking up that one seat in the midterms, as opposed to the previous even split due to a 50-50 ratio in the chamber, making it significantly easier for Democrats to get President Biden�s judicial nominees approved.



All these efforts will then be calibrated to create a clear contrast with Republicans, so that Democratic base voters will remain motivated to turn out again in 2024 and so that the swing voters will like what they see, especially when compared to the Republican House.



Interestingly, Biden will also gain a political advantage through his conduct of foreign affairs as the nation�s commander-in-chief. In this role, he has significant latitude to pursue his own policies with minimal Republican interference, and he will use every opportunity to make the case that he is the right person to lead America in the world, especially when compared to Trump�s four years of chaos and estrangement from our country�s traditional allies and policy positions.

For example, on his current signature foreign policy issue � Ukraine � he will be able to show how his leadership is protecting America�s allies and democracy abroad in support of our national security, a position that Trump abandoned. Biden�s position has been a political winner for him throughout the past year and he will continue to press the case to voters that his steady hand in a time of global turmoil is an asset.

All of this taken together means Washington will be consumed, beginning in 2023, with the race to frame the upcoming 2024 presidential election. And with the likely competitors being Biden and Trump, get ready for all of the nation�s capital�s actors to play their part to get to victory. For Biden, his positioning to return to power in 2025 could not be any better.

Source: ARAB NEWS

















