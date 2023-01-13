



Quality of our primary and secondary education



Education is rightfully recognized as a fundamental human right in our country's constitution under article 17. Qualification for quality education is difficult.It is crucial to take the time to comprehend this idea at a time when we are talking about providing all of our students with a high-quality education. What are the fundamental criteria for a high-quality education; one that is relevant to student�s lives and responds to societal demands and does every single student, without fail, meets those standards? Children's learning capacity and the degree to which their education leads to a variety of personal, social, and developmental advantages are both influenced by quality. It highlights the requirement for stimulation.



The curriculum is brought to life through the teaching and learning process, which also controls what transpires in the classroom and, in turn, the standard of the learning outcomes. But some obstacles in our nation's educational system have so far prevented welfare success. Under the leadership of renowned scientist and educator Kudrat-E-Khuda, an education commission was established to design a suitable educational system for independent and sovereign Bangladesh. The commission's report, which was published in 1974, suggested that compulsory education be implemented by 1983.



For kids at the age of 6 to 10, primary education, sometimes known as "basic education," is currently required. Despite being "basic," the 2010 National Education Policy suggests that primary education be continued through Grade 8. The secondary school curriculum begins to stream in Grade 9, at which point students can select between the general education and technical-vocational education and training streams to focus their future studies. Bangladesh's education system continues to be of poor quality. Our educational system and standards fall short when compared to those of other countries, or, to put it another way, they lag. Since the country's independence 51 years ago, a lack of a uniform curriculum has been a major problem in the education sector.



Other obstacles to Bangladesh's education system include the availability of skilled teachers, institutions, and facilities and a lack of political will and socioeconomic standing. It is time to improve our educational system on all levels.



They interact with many forms of social crime through using Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, other internet browsing tools, and online gaming. As a result, there is more cultural damage and most students avoid their studies. Fourthly, primary school instructors lacked adequate training. Most teachers are also untrained and unfit to serve as mentors and educators for the next generation's brains. Teachers frequently prioritize private tutoring over mentoring and instruction in normal classes, and as a result, pupils suffer greatly intellectually and financially.Fifth, there is a disparity in elementary education because of sociocultural norms, religious issues, parental education gaps, and lower expectations for girls' education. There hasn't been a compelling incentive policy to address the literacy issue among lower castes. Last but not least, the absence of the most basic amenities like chairs and tables, water, electricity, and even toilets in many schools outside of the city corporate districts discourage teachers.



To compete with other developed nations around the world, we must therefore obtain a quality education. We are optimistic that we will be able to give our children a high-quality education and create a nation with a great educational history soon. It is necessary to adopt and put into practice some efficient measures for removing obstacles to high-quality education. The ministry and the role of teachers are both essential to addressing the situation. These include things like having teachers who are qualified, parents and teachers who are self-aware and evaluate themselves, good monitoring, the development of teaching methods, and the freedom and ethics of their profession.



- Mohammad Al-Amin, Student of BSS in Public Administration, Comilla University

















