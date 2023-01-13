

Basic legal knowledge a must for every citizen



Basically, the sources of law may be different from one to another. Among them , the constitutional law is the supreme than any other law and anything that is inconsistent with the constitution will be void .On the other hand, primary law, secondary law, delegated law, customary law are also law which bind people to comply with.



As a citizen of Bangladesh, everyone should know the basic and/or fundamental laws to run his days. However, in our country, it is observed that, there is no scope to learn basic and fundamental aspects from primary to highest stage without being the student of law. In our academic curriculum, no any such initiative has been taken as on today and this is the reason that the legal knowledge is more or less very important for all.



Law is a vital part of life and without law and its implementation our society can not run. Nonetheless, our society is in a good shape only sue to law. Because, only strict implementation of law can keep people in a frame which makes our life smooth. By nature every human being likes to be free and demands freedom and this is natural. As such, proper law to enact for every specific offence which is the lawful duty of everyone who are authorized to make law. Without law, our society would not run like this.



On the other hand, by making laws only our society would not be able to keep the social system in a good shape that are prevailing currently. Strict implementation of law is certainly very difficult if the citizens do not pay due respect to the law of the land. In view, during drafting of any law the main and cogent reason of making any law should have the specific purpose and citizen friendly. According to the demand of the society and in a greater scale our country people should have the comprehensive knowledge about the fundamental laws. In the light of the above, everyone should have the awareness and the impact of the law. In case of any failure to do so, citizens have to be loyal to the law of the land. As per the, current situation, it is observed that gradually the rate of offences committed by the teenagers and /or under aged guys are increasing day by day. In order to protect the society ,from the negative impact from primary to higher education level, the interpretation of law have to be introduced and they have to be implemented at any sphere of law.



First of all law making bodies have to realize the main spirit of law and they need to make law in accordance so that it becomes citizen friendly . Besides, awareness of any new law is very important so that they learn about it before enactment. As such, white paper is very important since a white paper is published in the form of law before enactment. On the other hand , In our country, publishing in white paper is not at all practiced.



In connection of the above, due to lack of awareness and white paper, our country people remain without knowledge of about the new Acts which is eventually found in the subordinate courts also. Judges of subordinate courts also found to be unaware about new Acts passed by the competent authority which is not at all expected. There are many basic things which are to be practiced from the primary level of our learning stage. For example, what is law, why an individual should abide by the law, if anyone does not abide by then what may be consequences? All these are to be practiced from family level and thereafter from institutions when he and/or she step into.



On the other hand, a law should not be implemented only in literal meaning .Sometimes literal meanings gives us totally reverse meanings and as such in order to avoid such ambiguity and to avoid the threshold of such undesired circumstances there should be academic curriculum in the secondary level. We know that, there are total 04 (four) types of interpretations of law and they are, (i) Literal meaning (ii) Golden rule (iii) Mischief rule and (iv) Persuasive authority. It is found that our judges including subordinate courts to highest courts most of the times follow the literal meaning and they generally do not wish to go beyond the literal meaning. In order to avoid such ambiguity judges to follow other three approaches when necessary. Otherwise in many of the occasions some undesired result may derive which will give us completely reverse meaning. In that event, the spirit of law which was discussed among the law making body before enactment will not be served and in that event proper utilization of law will be severely hampered.



It is also observed that in the developed countries people are very aware of regarding their existing law of the land. They are also aware of the consequences of disobeying the law. Hence they are very much aware of their law so that they do not do anything out of law. In a sense, we may call it awareness and consequences of breaking any law of their land. When someone is aware of any law and its consequences then a fearness works and they remain away from infringing the law.



In conclusion, it is submitted that primary legal knowledge is very important for all to build up a civil society which truly means civilization. In view, in our academic curriculum from primary to higher level inclusion of fundamental and/or basic laws should be incorporated to make a man more perfect. If it is possible we may hope that, our country people will be aware of the law and students from primary to higher level will learn basic laws by which we may dream for a more better and civilized nation in near future.



- Dr Gazi Sirajul Islam, PhD in law, Advocate



















