US diplomat’s  visit to Bangladesh

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will lead a U.S. delegation to Bangladesh on January 14-15 to discuss various priority issues including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, and labor rights. This will be his first visit to Bangladesh as head of the delegation. During the visit, Lu may emphasize democracy, participatory elections, human rights, and the security of embassy officials in Dhaka.



Diplomats in Dhaka and Washington confirmed that the daylong visit of the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs would take place on January 15. This will be a brief but significant visit for Dhaka; as Bangladesh, in addition to increasing bilateral relations with the USA, would highlight the withdrawal of the RAB ban, the return of GSP benefits to the US market, the crisis created in the food and energy sector as a result of the war in Ukraine with the Rohingya issue.



Donald Lu has been serving as a foreign official for the United States government for the past 30 years. He assumed office at the US State Department on September 15, 2021. As the assistant secretary of state for south and central Asia, Lu is currently focused on this region. South Asia is well-known to Lu as he served in India and Pakistan in different capacities. He has also served as a former US ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Albania.



The name of this influential official of the United States Department of Foreign Affairs comes to the special discussion by the hand of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. He called Lu one of the conspirators behind the loss of the Premiership of Pakistan. Imran Khan claimed that Donald Lu was involved in the conspiracy to shake the foundation of the ruling government through a vote of no confidence. Not only this, but Imran Khan also claimed that Donald Lu had sent him a threatening letter through Asad Majeed, Pakistans ambassador to the United States.



Donald Lu is scheduled to visit India and Bangladesh from January 12 to January 15 to deepen the comprehensive global strategic partnership. During his visit, Lu is expected to deliver a message about the political security of this region. Of course, he is bringing some agenda of Washington to Bangladesh in this visit. He will likely talk about the human rights situation, disappearances, digital security laws, and security of embassy officials given the unwanted incident that happened with the country's ambassador in Dhaka.



Earlier, Donald Lu discussed with the Ambassador of Bangladesh Mohammad Imran at the US State Department on December 15, the day after the US ambassador incident. He expressed concern about the incident that happened with the US ambassador in that discussion. Lus Dhaka visit might be another reason to further discuss the USs stance on this issue.



During his visit to Bangladesh, Donald Lu will meet Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, minister of state, and Foreign Secretary separately. He may also meet the Law Minister on the same day. But he will speak separately to representatives of civil society at the unexpected embassy events. US policymakers and diplomats have traditionally played a crucial role in strengthening the US-Bangla friendship. The same role is now expected of Donald Lu.



Now, Donald Lu can prove himself through this visit that he is not the mastermind of the regime change referring to the Pakistan incident. Against the allegation, Lu can prove that he has been working to strengthen the ties with the region. Donald Lus role in strengthening USA-Bangladesh relations can dispel the misconception amongst the Bangladeshi, Indian, and Pakistani people that he was not involved in any conspiracy activities in regime changing.



Since the inception of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations between Bangladesh and USA have come a long way and improved to a great extent. Over the last decade, cooperation in trade, investment, and security, particularly in counterterrorism, has strengthened. Bangladeshi items have a large market in the US. Along with this, the trade balance between the two countries favors Bangladesh. The US is the largest single market for garments produced in Bangladesh. Following this, Bangladesh and the US can "move faster together" in expanding trade and investment connections.



Bangladesh expects that this visit would take the Bangladesh-USA relations a step forward and our existing relations would be strengthened. If the delegation of the two sides meets then the existing issues between Dhaka and Washington will be discussed at the high-level meeting, adding that many of our problems have already been solved and some other issues are set to be discussed.



Bangladesh also expects that Donald Lu will work to transform the existing bilateral relations into a strategic partnership in which Bangladesh will be considered on its merit. For the US, Bangladesh is one of its major partners in South Asia with extensive bilateral cooperation on trade, investment, climate change, counterterrorism, and so on.



Apart from economic benefits, a strategic partnership with Bangladesh can help the US to gain its strategic objectives in South Asia. The US must recognize that Dhaka is allied with Washington. Peter Haas, the US Ambassador to Dhaka, praised Bangladesh's contribution to promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, saying the US wishes to work with Bangladesh to achieve their common goals.



To establish the finest ties possible between Bangladesh and US, this meeting must be successfully wrapped up. The entire relationship between US and Bangladesh has benefited thus far from the upcoming high-level bilateral meeting. All these trips have advanced the friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two nations while fostering stronger ties. This relationship between the countries will further be strengthened by Donald Lus visit through mutual understanding and discussion. It is hoped that Bangladesh and US relationship would reach a new height through this top official meeting.



- Ishtiaq Fardin, Journalist, columnist, and author

