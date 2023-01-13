Video
18 more patients hospitalised with dengue

Published : Friday, 13 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Eighteen more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.
Of the new patients, seven were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 11 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). A total of 149 dengue patients, including 57 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, DGHS recorded 360 dengue cases and 210 recoveries this year with a death reported on Monday.
The country reported 281 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease last year, the highest ever dengue fatalities recorded in a single year in Bangladesh. The previous record of 179 deaths was reported in 2019.    -UNB



