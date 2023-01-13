BD logs 4 more Covid cases, zero death

Bangladesh registered four more Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,331, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.23 per cent from Wednesday's 0.95 per cent as 3,763 samples were tested during the period. -UNB









