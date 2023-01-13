BGB distribute blankets, give free treatment in C'nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Jan 12: 53 Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) distributed 500 blankets and provided free treatment to 300 destitute people at frontier Dasrashia village under Panka union of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Wednesday.

Commanding Officer (CO) of the battalion Lieutenant Colonel Md. Nahid Hossain conducted the programmes.

Besides, Deputy Commanding Officer of the battalion Major Shahed Ahmed, Assistant Director Mohammad Shahjahan among others. -BSS















